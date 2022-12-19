The biography of a deceased Nigerian father has reduced many to tears with reference to the inappropriate words his own kids used to tear him apart in a very painful manner.

The man who died at age 66 reportedly left not even a single property for his kids and this is something they deem as a letdown because they expected better from him because he was affluent while alive.

The man’s children said that though no one is perfect, he left them no legacy. The writer of the biography expressed regrets about having him as a father while growing up without mincing words.

READ ALSO: Netizens ask if Criss Waddle dislikes Fella Makafui

They also expressed their annoyance over how he was good to the people outside and not to them his own kids.

A part of the biography which has caught the attention of many social media users read;

“…Indeed you were so good to outsiders but your own home was a total shamble. As a growing child, I regretted having you as a father, but today, look at me, standing to lay you down to rest”

Irrespective of the fact the man didn’t leave a “legacy”, is uncalled for the child or even the family to approve such tribute.

Below are how some social media users have reacted to the heart-wrenching biography;

reeman Otu – “As a growing child, he regretted having him as a father”.

Many of us who come from certain homes did have this feelings once , especially if you didn’t live the life you felt you deserved.

But only this man advanced to the upper echelon to pour it down in pen.

May God help us all

Tunde Gbotosho Immaculate – No legacy, and they all educated . Don’t believe all you see on SM

Clemzy Odukwe – That’s how tribute should be written. Just exactly how someone lived their lives. State the facts and not all those lies. If he was a wicked man, State it verbertim. Mr. Festus Okonkwo Ibekwe was a very wicked man.

Ugo Mma – That’s how tribute suppose be. No be to de lie unecesarily for tribute

READ ALSO: Efia Odo attends an event almost naked