type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI chop white ladies free without paying a pesewa- Twene Jonas says...
Entertainment

I chop white ladies free without paying a pesewa- Twene Jonas says as he flaunts white lady he chopped

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial American-based Ghanaian internet sensation and vlogger, Twene Jonas has bragged about sleeping with white girls in America.

READ ALSO: I endorsed Yvonne Nelson’s book without knowing she exposed me in the book- Iyanya speaks

In a viral video sighted by Ghpage.com, Twene Jonas is seen in an undisclosed location with an American girl.

Per the video, the duo had had sex after which they were on the bed having a good time together.

Twene Jonas used the opportunity to fire some shots at Ghanaian ladies who are fond of using artificial things, saying that the white lady prefers natural.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: I will go back and do my “Sika gari” business again- Agradaa threatens

He went on to brag that one of the things he gets cheap is ladies.

According to him, he has moved to another level where he only sleeps with American ladies, firing shits at Ghanaian ladies that they are below him now.

https://fb.watch/qYgfIE5KML/

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Thursday, March 21, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
79 %
2.9mph
20 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more