I endorsed Yvonne Nelson’s book without knowing she exposed me in the book- Iyanya speaks

“Kukere” hitmaker, Iyanya has spoken for the first time since Princess Tyra star, Yvonne Nelson released her book dubbed “I am not Yvonne Nelson” which got everywhere buzzing.

In the book, the actress dedicated a chapter dubbed “Iyanya And My Love Life” where she brought to the limelight what transpired between the duo some years back.

In the dedicated chapter, Yvonne Nelson disclosed that she and the Nigerian superstar were in a very serious relationship, however, they chose to keep at arm’s length from each other after Iyanya cheated on her.

Even though the Nigerian singer has vowed never to respond to Yvonne Nelson’s allegations, he has disclosed that if not for his fastness, he would have swallowed an unknown insect after the book was released.

According to him, he never thought the actress could take things that far because they were still in communication even when they had separated.

He noted that before the release of the book, he endorsed it but little did he know that a part of the book was meant to expose him.

Meanwhile, he stated categorically that he would never waste his precious time reading the book.

“I endorsed Yvonne Nelson’s book without knowing I was in the book. We were cool, we still talk to this day, so I didn’t know that I was in the book. When the book came out, everywhere was buzzing. People were telling me I was in the book. But I have not read it till now. I’m not ready to respond to stuff like that, being me comes with a lot of madness.”