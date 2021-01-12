Criss Waddle’s post about Medikal becoming the best rapper 6 years ago resurfaces online

- Advertisement -

Criss Waddle has proven himself a ”prophet” as his expectation for Medikal’s career as a rapper has even surpassed the level he may have envisioned.

As a rapper himself, the young millionaire saw the potential in Medikal as even greater than his and indeed the latter has done things in the Ghanaian music industry he never achieved.

Being the first-ever artist to be signed unto AMG Business, Medikal’s consistency has been proven by his numerous hit songs and awards since he broke out with nationwide banger Confirm which featured Sarkodie.

His latest hit song La Hustle released in 2020 has almost become an anthem and is likely to at least earn a nomination for song of the year in the next Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The award-winning rapper is one of the best rappers in the country right now and Criss Waddle should be proud.

However, a post made by Waddle 6 year ago after signing him has resurfaced online.

SEE POST BELOW:

Medikal Criss Waddle

Waddle’s decision to sign Medikal was the right one and the rapper’s success is his own way of returning the trust placed in him.