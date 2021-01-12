type here...
GhPage Entertainment Criss Waddle's post about Medikal becoming the best rapper 6 years ago...
Entertainment

Criss Waddle’s post about Medikal becoming the best rapper 6 years ago resurfaces online

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Medikal Criss Waddle
Medikal Criss Waddle
- Advertisement -

Criss Waddle has proven himself a ”prophet” as his expectation for Medikal’s career as a rapper has even surpassed the level he may have envisioned.

As a rapper himself, the young millionaire saw the potential in Medikal as even greater than his and indeed the latter has done things in the Ghanaian music industry he never achieved.

Being the first-ever artist to be signed unto AMG Business, Medikal’s consistency has been proven by his numerous hit songs and awards since he broke out with nationwide banger Confirm which featured Sarkodie.

His latest hit song La Hustle released in 2020 has almost become an anthem and is likely to at least earn a nomination for song of the year in the next Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The award-winning rapper is one of the best rappers in the country right now and Criss Waddle should be proud.

However, a post made by Waddle 6 year ago after signing him has resurfaced online.

SEE POST BELOW:

Medikal Criss Waddle
Medikal Criss Waddle

Waddle’s decision to sign Medikal was the right one and the rapper’s success is his own way of returning the trust placed in him.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Accra
clear sky
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
62 %
3.8mph
0 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News