Ghanaian actress Christabel Ekeh has for the first time showed off the man in her life on social media.

In the photos sighted and shared on her Instagram handle, the actress and the man were seen all loved-up as they enjoy each other’s company while posing for the cameras.

Sharing the photos on social media, she captioned it; “Thank you Jesus ????. Love wins.”

See photos below:

Let’s not forget that the actress with Nigerian roots was trending in the news after she lost track and posted some raunchy photos on social media.