Tiktoker who has alleged the late player has other kids suggests

This yet-to-be-authenticated claim was revealed by one Gloria on TikTok who is notoriously known for her controversial statements about celebrities

While attacking Nana Agradaa for alleging Atsu died as a result of Juju, Gloria who seems to know more about this developing story broke the news.

READ ALSO: GH Lady pops up; claims she has 2 children with the late Christian Atsu days after the player’s death

According to her, even if Atsu’s supposed Ghana baby mama is telling the truth – It’s not a bad thing for him to have other children out of wedlock because almost all men are promiscuous

Gloria, in the video, urged Atsu’s family to immediately conduct a DNA test to ascertain the claims by the supposed baby mama

She also slammed Atsu’s white wife for not flying to Ghana to mourn with her late husband’s family making her a bad wife.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa descends on Ajagurajah over Christian Atsu’s death

Below are how some Ghanaians have reacted to the bizarre story…

Clix Nana Ansah – With Atsu and his humanitarian thing, not sure if he really has kids with someone else, he’s ever wanna hide the kids, but charley we human things happen….

Bless Sweet Adeniji – And they won’t come out and talk when the person is alive ooo They’ll wait until the person is no more Then you’ll see the various witches coming up

Amponsah Bright – Gymimii nu d))so dodo, follow Atsu to his grave and continue with him over there,mtcheeeew.

Caroline Oppong – Well we cant say is not true because a lot of men have kids outside their marriage and hide them from families and is only after death you will see them or hear it .

Awoh Kwakyewaa Yeboah – I said it, that Atsu’s death will bring a lot of mad people out like that of the missing of Castro brought out a lot of lunatics out noh

Stay tuned for more on this emerging story – We expect Christian Atsu’s family to quickly react to the allegations

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa apologizes to Christian Atsu’s family