Marie-Claire Rupio, the widow of late Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu, has come under backlash after she posted a video of her dancing happily.

The mother-of-three appears to have moved on from the loss of her husband who died in a tragic earthquake in Turkey but social media users aren’t happy.

She filmed herself having a lonely and happy time dancing to Nigerian superstar Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ track released off his ‘Timeless’ album.

Even though Rupio is an author she displayed some energetic and impressive dance moves as though she’s a professional dancer.

While sharing the video, she noted that she was hesitant about it but she’s trying to get back into her old self.

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, the video has stirred mixed reactions from social media users.

While some condemned her for moving on quickly, others have lauded her for staying strong for her kids in the absence of their father by doing away with any sorrowful demeanour in their home

Check out some of the comments below

Favoursalu: Yes oo, I nearly told her yesterday on her page that Widows mourn for 6months to 1year minimum in our part of the world

Another person wrote: Even if she mourns for 10 years he’ll not resurrect. It’s sad but life goes on she has to be happy and strong for the children

Bejosista: If he’d married one of our own, by now the in-laws would have gathered at her family house to demand an explanation, apology and accuse her of all sorts. She’s dealing with the catastrophe the best way she can. U see her dancing like this, she can sink into enormous sadness and depression the next few minutes. Until u experience grief on this magnitude, please don’t be quick to judge her. People deal with grief differently. Trust and believe she’s going through it.

Phaabulos: What Ghanaians don’t realise is that what she is doing is a form of healing. Distraction, occupation are all forms of healing. It doesn’t mean that she’s still not broken by her loss. People need to learn to mind their own business. Pray for her instead of criticising her. Peoples mental health is important however you cope is up to you!

Ruth: We all have different ways of expressing or grieving

Reacting to the backlashes, Marie has penned down an emotional response to her critics – According to her, she purposely made that video to deal with her grief.

She additionally disclosed that dancing is one of the things she has employed to keep herself busy and also stay strong for her kids.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…