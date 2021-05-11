Citi News’ Caleb Kudah released after arrest by National Security

- Advertisement -

Caleb Kudah, a broadcast Journalist with Citi FM and Citi TV, has been released after he was arrested by operatives of the National Security on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

He was arrested for allegedly filming at the premises of the National Security Ministry, a restricted security zone.

Mr. Kudah was released after more than an hour of interrogation.

About seven heavily armed officers subsequently stormed the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV in an attempt to arrest, Zoe Abu-Baidoo, another broadcast journalist with the respected media house.

Zoe is believed to have received the files allegedly captured by Caleb Kudah on her phone.

She was released much earlier after a brief interrogation by security officers.