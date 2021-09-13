CK Akonnor sacked as Black Stars’ coach

type here...
By Mr. Tabernacle
Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants have been sacked as Black Star’s Coaches.

This news was broken by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) a few minutes ago on their official website.

The Executive Council of the GFA has taken a decision to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect.

This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Executive Council has formed a three (3) Member Committee made up of Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr Randy Abbey to find a Head Coach and Assistant Coaches for the Black Stars within the next 72 hours.

The Association wishes C.K Akonnor and his Assistants the very best in their future endeavours.

Ghana currently has three (3) points after the two opening matches. The Black Stars will take on Zimbabwe in the next round of games in October 2021.

Source:GHPAGE

