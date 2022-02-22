Have class & stop insulting your baby mama in public – Ghanaians descend on Kennedy Agyapong for blasting Adwoa Safo

- Advertisement -

Hon. Kennedy Agyaping & his baby mama Adwoa Safo have been trending on the internet for the past 24 hours now.

The former love birds took over social media trends after the Assin Central MP angrily blasted the Dome Kwabenya MP for holding the majority in parliament hostage by insisting that she should be made the deputy majority leader.

Whiles speaking on GTV’s breakfast show yesterday, aggressive and nonchalant Kennedy Agyaping tagged Adwoa Safo as a failure because she has refused to attend parliament’s sittings but she’s always on Tik Tok.

The NPP firebrand who sounded very angry also told Adwoa Safo to go to Hell because she will never be made the deputy majority leader in parliament.

It is at the back of these harsh words from Kennedy Agyapong that has triggered some Ghanaians to also tell him their piece of mind.

According to these people, Kennedy Agyaponh should have considered that Adwoa Safo is his baby mama before washing her with insults on National TV.

Below are some of the comments gathered on Facebook about the whole brouhaha.

Paul Osarfo – This man think he is only one who have fella wait and see your baby mama she will disgrace you soon

Paa Gid – Ah but don’t they have a child together? So if she has failed you have also failed.

Samuel Addae Amoako – Hon. this time you have gone beyond the territory of the issue and don’t forget she is a mother to your child.

Nana Yaw Agyei Augustine – I blame u Ken too for deceiving Ghanaians.! U know her very well and u still campaign for her to win the primaries and the seat too!!