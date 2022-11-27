Blackstars coach, Otto Addo, has picked Germany as his favourite to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup ahead of his team, the Black Stars.

The Die Mannschaft were shocked by Japan in their first game of the tournament, losing 2-1 after taking a first-half lead on Wednesday at Khalifa International Stadium.

The Germans will face stiff opposition when they play Spain on Sunday evening at Al Bayt Stadium in their second Group E game.

Hansi Flick’s side currently sits bottom of their group with no points while Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica all have three points.

Hamburg-born Otto Addo admits the odds are against Germany, but is rooting for his country of birth to win the Qatar World Cup.

To win the World Cup? Phew! Normally I’ll like to go with Germany, but the odds are not really in their favour at the moment,” Addo said at a press conference.

"Who will win the World Cup?"



?? Ghana coach Otto Addo picks a certain country, even though he admits the odds for them are not great at the moment. #MGLQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/YJH1e6hQee — ?? #JoySportsZone ?? (@JoySportsGH) November 27, 2022

