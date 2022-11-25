Ace journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah is part of the many Ghanaians who are not happy with Coach Otto’s Addo’s disastrous decision of subbing off Dede Ayew and Kudus Mohammed and bringing in Jordan Ayew and Bukari as replacements.

Portugal netted two more goals after the catastrophic decision was made hence many Ghanaians have taken to the internet to fume at him for his terrible changes which resulted in our loss.

According to Nana Aba Anamoah who was definitely in her feelings when castigating Coach Otto Addo, the Blackstars manager should be blamed for our defeat.

In a series of explosive tweets, the renowned journalist went for the head of Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo without mincing words.

Below are some of the tweets from Nana Aba Anamoah condemning Otto Addo’s ruinous substitutions.

Yesternight, Ghana lost its opener game in the ongoing world cup after going down on a 3-2 defeat against Portugal.

Many footballer lovers have suggested that Dede Ayew and Kudus, who assisted Ghana’s first goal substitution for Bukari and Jordan Ayew is the main cause of our downfall.

Because Shortly after the substitutions were made, Portugal scored two goals after Jordan Ayew lost the ball in dangerous areas on both occasions.