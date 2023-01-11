type here...
Coffin maker storms nearby hospital to remove the drips on patients

By Armani Brooklyn
A Cameronian coffin maker is currently in the grips of the police for trying to cause mass murder.

According to reports, the 33-year-old coffin maker who’s struggling to makes sales stromed a nearby hospital to remove the drips from cholera patnets who were on admission.

This incident is said to have happened in Limbe, a seaside city in the South-West Region of Cameroon.

Luck eluded him after he was caught by one of the nurses on duty and tried to flee the scene.

He was immediately nabbed and made powerless as the hospital authorities called the police to come and whisk him away.

This wild and bizarre report was shared on Twitter by a Cameron based media outlet named Mikozi Network on Twitter.

As of the publication of this article, the tweet had garnered over 4k likes and received over 500 comments from tweeps all expressing their shock.

