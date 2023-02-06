A level 300 student of one of the Teacher Training colleges in the country has anonymously made a shocking confession on the internet, leaving many social media users in shock.

According to this 24-year-old lady who is now left in a severe state of dilemma, she’s dating two lectures simultaneously and has gotten pregnant in the process.

She knows the rightful owner of the pregnancy but she wants to extort money from the two lecturers she’s dating to save up for her NSS.

READ ALSO: University student stabbed to death by boyfriend

She has confronted the owner of the pregnancy whom she has already done 4 abortions and he insists she terminates this 5th pregnancy also because he’s not ready to have another child outside his marriage.

As claimed by the lady in her anonymous confession, she’s tired of the numerous abortions and now wants to give birth but her lecturer who is the owner of the pregnancy is much more concerned about his reputation, and family.

Now her main problem is; The lecturer who got her pregnant has threatened to drop her sex tapes on social media if she dares confronts his wife of tell anyone about their affair.

The second lecturer she’s dating has also gotten information beforehand that she’s dating one of his colleagues and gotten pregnant for him hence he has stopped taking care of her.

As admitted by the lady in her writeup, it’s true she has sex tapes with the rightful owner of the pregnancy and just last Tuesday, he sent her some edited ones with his face covered revealing only her identity.

READ ALSO: Level 200 student gets dumped after spending both his school and hostel fees on his girlfriend

The lady is also a pastor’s daughter and she doesn’t know whether to tell her parents about the issue or not.

Read the screenshots below to know more…

Below are some of the critical comments gathered under the confused lady’s confession…

ObkMusic Krofa – Hmmm I suggest u tell ur daddy n keep the BBy n continue with schoolafter all u in uni not shs ur dad can’t get angry foreverpls remember is your life u living for yourself not for ur parents or the lecturer n also too ignore the lecturer report him to the police .Ur problem is nooo problem

Efo Gameli Agbenorxevi – Congratulations for getting pregnant. The association of lecturers is proud that our members have destroyed your future. Be ready to give birth cos no matter how many times you try flushing it out, it will still grow in your belly. If you don’t take care, it will follow you to your grave. Small girl like you, instead of focusing on your studies, all you are interested in is destroying your womb and future by going after people who are the same age, your father. ADWAMAN

Princy Ann – The harm has already been done.. But Congratulations for keeping the baby.. Firstly confide in your Parents ASAP nn ask for forgiveness.. No matter the beatings & Insults u get from them ,, they will never Disown you. Trust me

2. This is a Simple case on the Sex Video.. Just report to the Police station with your Parents assistance.. And trust me he won’t ever dare in his life to release it . If he ever does , The Law will deal with him.

3. To be in tertiary equally means you’re an adult above 18. There’s nothing wrong having a baby.. You won’t be the 1st. JUST accept your mistake, accept the shame that comes with it for just a year or 2 ..

Move on & have an amazing life. YOU WILL LOOK BACK at ur child in the future n Smile.

Consequences of hiding from your Parents.

Ohemaa Daakye Asem – Madam adventure I love adventures too but not with sex ooooo eiiiiiiiiiii At this point I can only tell you to forget them and take care of your baby if you can. Your daddy is your daddy and no matter how angry he gets he will eventually forgive. Best wishes

Tricia Asieduwaa – Kofi let’s go to that lecturer,I’m really angry my brother is a lawyer he will go n teach him the law…how can you destroy somebodys life and still treating her which means he was doing that on purpose

READ ALSO: Photos of Anglican ‘kissing priest’ at St. Monica’s College of Education pop up