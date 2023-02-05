A third-year student of the Tshwane University of Technology identified as Ntokozo Mayenzi Xaba has allegedly been stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

The 20-year-old was allegedly stabbed by Ngcebo Thusi on February 2, 2023, in her student residence in Ekhaya Junction, Pretoria.



Ntokozo’s friends informed security at her halls of residence when they couldn’t reach her phone.

When security guards arrived at Ntokozo’s residence, they discovered her dead with many knife wounds on her upper body.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) was alerted, and a male suspect was detained on a murder charge after additional investigation.

The suspect is believed to be Ntokozo’s boyfriend as he was the last person she was seen with before she died.

It is believed that the boyfriend stabbed her to death for cheating on him with a rich man who now funds her luxury lifestyle

Police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the deceased was drinking with friends including her boyfriend on Wednesday, and the friends left the two together that night.

“The following morning, the victim was found dead with stab wounds on the neck. The ex-boyfriend has been taken in for questioning by the police. Investigations continue,” said Sello.

Ntokozo was a third-year student at the Tshwane University of Technology. Fly high Sister #justiceformayenzi pic.twitter.com/dIOKsWG2tJ — Women For Change (@womenforchange5) February 3, 2023

