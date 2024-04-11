Common sense should have told Serwaa Amihere not to send the issue to court- Afia Schwar

- Advertisement -

Controversial media personality, Afia Schwar has descended heavily on her colleague, Serwaa Amihere.

READ ALSO: Go and work and stop fooling- Maa Linda slaps sense into Funny Face

It all started when Afia chose to go live and add her cent to the ongoing issue where one of her staunch followers attacked her.

The fan, who is yet to be identified took to the comment section to blast Afia Schwar, saying that she was happy for Serwaa Amihere’s downfall.

READ ALSO: “Fearo” Jack Alolome apologizes to Opambour for publicly disgracing his wife

Afia, who got pissed replied the fan, and as usual, decided to fire some shots at Serwaa Amihere who was not even present.

Afia Schwar refuted claims of being happy about Serwaa Amihere’s predicaments, adding that common sense should have told Serwaa Amihere not to drag the issue to court.

According to Afia, so far as Serwaa Amihere took the video with her phone by herself, sending the case to court does not hold any water.

READ ALSO: You are a villager- Lilwin attacks Kwadwo Sheldon

She went on to describe Serwaa Amihere, Sandra Ankobia, and Nana Aba Anamoah, just to mention a few as big-time prostitutes.