You are a villager- Lilwin attacks Kwadwo Sheldon

Popular Kumawood actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has taken Ghanaian blogger and Youtuber, Kwadwo Sheldon to the cleaners.

This comes after Kwadwo Sheldon stated on his show that the much-anticipated movie dubbed “A Country Called Ghana” which was produced by the “Mama Boss Papa” hitmaker was trash.

In his response, Lilwin fired some shots at Kwadwo Sheldon, describing him as a villager who does not know what he is doing.

In a self-recorded video sighted by Ghpage.com, Lilwin said he expected a kudus from Kwadwo Sheldon and not a harsh comment.

According to him, ministers, members of parliament among other prominent people have called him to heap praises on him after he made the trailer of the movie available.

“You can’t compare movies made in America to what we do here in Ghana. They shoot movies in a studio in America while we shoot at locations and mostly village settings”, Lilwin angrily said.

He went on to add “I’ve had MPs and Ministers encouraging me that we can do better with time but these people sit there and trash-talk my efforts. You’re a villager if you speak against the effort I have put into the work”.