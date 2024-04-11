“Fearo” Jack Alolome apologizes to Opambour for publicly disgracing his wife

- Advertisement -

Gospel musician, Jack Alolome has rendered an unqualified apology to the controversial man of God, Opambour.

READ ALSO: You are a villager- Lilwin attacks Kwadwo Sheldon

Following his recollection on Accra FM, Opambour sent a strong warning to Jack Alolome, saying that he should retract his statement or face his wrath.

READ ALSO: Jack Alolome reveals how Opambour suspected his wife of flatulence and made his junior pastor sniff her buttocks in church

Opambour gave Jack Alolome two weeks to retract his statement or he might have no option but to curse him, just like he does to other people who try to mar his reputation.

In his response, Jack Alolome retracted his statement, saying that everything he said about Opambpour was false.

He added that he would not prolong things because he still regards Opambour as a man of high repute.

READ ALSO: Opambour threatens to curse Jack Alolome, owner and host of Accra FM for disgracing his wife

According to him, he loves Opambour so much that he would not let this small issue cause a separation between them.