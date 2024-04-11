type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Go and work and stop fooling- Maa Linda slaps sense into Funny Face

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
Controversial Tiktoker, Maa Linda has taken a swipe at comedian Funny Face following his recent interview on Kofi TV.

In his interview, the Ghanaian comedian begged Ghanaians to raise funds for him so that he could support the victims of the accident.

According to him, helping the victims of the accident is a promise he wishes to keep, but the money to finance it is a problem.

In her response, Maa Linda has fired some shots at the comedian.

Adding her cent, Maa Linda said Ghanaians are sick and tired of the childish behavior of Funny Face.

She said in a self-recorded video that she has seen Funny Face begging for aid four times, but it looks like the actor is not serious and ready to help himself.

According to Maa Linda, it is high time Funny Face found work to do and stopped being a beggar and childish.

Source:GHPAGE

