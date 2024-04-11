Go and work and stop fooling- Maa Linda slaps sense into Funny Face

- Advertisement -

Controversial Tiktoker, Maa Linda has taken a swipe at comedian Funny Face following his recent interview on Kofi TV.

READ ALSO: “Fearo” Jack Alolome apologizes to Opambour for publicly disgracing his wife

In his interview, the Ghanaian comedian begged Ghanaians to raise funds for him so that he could support the victims of the accident.

According to him, helping the victims of the accident is a promise he wishes to keep, but the money to finance it is a problem.

READ ALSO: You are a villager- Lilwin attacks Kwadwo Sheldon

In her response, Maa Linda has fired some shots at the comedian.

Adding her cent, Maa Linda said Ghanaians are sick and tired of the childish behavior of Funny Face.

She said in a self-recorded video that she has seen Funny Face begging for aid four times, but it looks like the actor is not serious and ready to help himself.

READ ALSO: Jack Alolome reveals how Opambour suspected his wife of flatulence and made his junior pastor sniff her buttocks in church

According to Maa Linda, it is high time Funny Face found work to do and stopped being a beggar and childish.