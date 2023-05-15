Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Black Sherif aka Blacko has begged his fans and music lovers not to compare him to Tema-based rapper Sarkodie because he hasn’t gotten to his level yet.

For some time now, Black Sherif has been dominating the music scene and this got people to start comparing him to the ‘Illuminati’ hitmaker.

According to some music lovers, Sarkodie‘s album ‘Jamz’ would have had no impact or hype if he hadn’t featured Black Sherif on the popular Countryside song which has even gotten him some awards at the just-ended VGMAs.

But reacting to this news during his interview on United Showbiz, Black Sherif admonished people from having such conversations and comparisons to desist from it since he is on Sarkodie’s level.

Speaking with Mzgee, he mentioned that Sarkodie has been in the game for too long and has some albums to his credit and all of these albums have been successful without his input.

He went further to state that he has only been on the music scene for four years while Sarkodie has been around for more than a decade so why would some people even think of comparing them adding that it’s needless.

