Cook-A-Thon: Ghana’s Chef Smith officially begins cooking for 360 hours nonstop – First video drops

Ghanaian Chef, Ebenezer Smith aka Millenium Chef has officially begun his Guinness World Record longest cooking attempt by an individual

Recall that on 22nd January 2024, Chef Smith shared flyers containing details of his longest cooking marathon attempt on his various social media pages to create awareness for the impending task ahead.

At exactly 3:00 am on the 1st of February 2024, Chef Smith officially began his Guinness World Record longest cooking marathon attempt.

The historic event is currently happening at Amadia Shopping Centre (Spintex, Accra) and will last between 1st-15th February 2024.

As of the publication of this article, some Ghanaians are already at the venue chanting songs of encouragement to keep Chef Smith going.

Others have also taken to their social media pages to drop words of encouragement for him.

Currently, Ghanaians are waiting for an official statement from Guinness World Record about Chef Faila’s attempt after also cooking for 227 hours nonstop.

Chef Faila was the first Ghanaian to attempt the GWR longest cooking marathon by an individual.

She began her attempt on the 1st of January 2024 and ended it on the 10th of the same month after an impressive 227 hours.

The official cook-a-thon record is held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher (119 hours and 57 minutes).

