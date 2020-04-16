- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has made yet another shocking revelation on the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the revered man of God, it has been revealed to him that Ghanaians abroad are about to be hit by the Coronavirus.

SEE ALSO: Video of the mysterious blackbird found in Oteele’s room as predicted by Pastor Prince

Pastor Prince revealed that Ghanaians in the USA and Europe, in particular, are about to die in their numbers from the Coronavirus.

The man of God who is regarded as one of the most powerful men of God in Ghana revealed Ghanaians at home will be hearing the death of their relatives abroad in their numbers on social media. The news will shock the nation.

Being a servant of God, Pastor Prince revealed it’s a plan by Satan but it can not stand if Christians go down on their knees and beg for God’s mercy.

SEE ALSO: Pastor Prince Elisha delivers Vicky Zugah from a marital curse she incurred after snatching someone’s husband

In a video obtained by Ghpage.com, Pastor Prince was already praying to break the yoke of the devil. He commanded the evil plans against Ghanaians abroad to be broken and destroyed.

Watch the video below

When Coronavirus first broke in Ghana, Pastor Prince was the first man of God who stormed the Independence square to pray for the country.

SEE ALSO: Pastor Prince storms Independence square in his bid to drive away coronavirus from the country

Many of his followers believe it’s his prayers that have helped Ghana to resist the pandemic which is already crippling some countries.