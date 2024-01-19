I prayed for Kudus to score the two goals – Prophet Oja makes a sharp U-turn after failed prophecy (Video)

- Advertisement -

Just about three days ago, A Ghanaian pastor who predicted that the Black Stars would lose their first group game at the African Cup of Nations against Cape Verde sparked reactions once again following his latest prophecy about Mohammed Kudus.



Rev Jedidia Henry Kore in a Facebook video admonished Ghanaians not to bank their hopes on the West Ham United attacker because he will underperform at the tournament.

He also added that Jordan Ayew will excel this year and urged Ghanaians to support him with prayers.

“Remember Jordan Ayew in prayer, this year God has put a big star on Jordan Ayew, the star is not Kudus.”

“If Kudus plays in the AFCON matches, he will be disgraced. In the spiritual realm, I saw him chewing popcorn on the pitch, and you need to be a prophet to understand the things I am saying”.



At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 30K likes and 2000 comments.

READ ALSO: You must be jailed and your church collapsed – Prophet Oja dragged over his fake prophecy about Mohammed Kudus



Unfortunately for Prophet Oja, Mohammed Kudus proved that his prophecy was fake because he was the pillar and star boy for the team that played against Egypt.



Yesterday, West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus scored a remarkable brace for the Blackstars of Ghana last night.



Returning from an injury that sidelined him in the opening match, Kudus announced his presence with a stunning long-range strike on the brink of halftime.



He even rescued Ghana after an equalizer, curling another brilliant goal into the net.

Despite his brilliance, defensive errors twice cost Ghana the lead, leaving Kudus frustrated with the missed opportunity.

Reacting to his failed Prophecy, Prophet Oja has claimed in an interview with Kofi Adoma that it was his prayers that made Kudus score that two goals.

According to him, his critics took his prophecy about Kudus out of context reason behind the severe bashing and attacks on him on social media

READ ALSO: He should be banned from the team – Ghanaians descend on Inaki Williams

READ ALSO: “I saw Kudus chewing popcorn on the field, he’ll disgrace himself at the AFCON” – Prophet reveals (VIDEO)