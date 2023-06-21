type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYou’re not emotionally intelligent – Counsellor Charlotte Oduro blasts Yvonne Nelson for...
Entertainment

You’re not emotionally intelligent – Counsellor Charlotte Oduro blasts Yvonne Nelson for exposing Sarkodie [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian marriage counsellor, Charlotte Oduro has seemingly expressed her disappointment in actress Yvonne Nelson over her jaw-dropping exposés in her memoir “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON”.

In a part of the book, she revealed that Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 but compelled her to get rid of it because he was young and had no resources to raise their unborn baby.

She also talked about her infamous relationship with Nigerian singer Iyanya.

SEE ALSO: “I chopped her only twice” – Sarkodie talks about his affair with Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne described her relationship with him as a dreamy relationship with breakfast in bed and all the comforts and that she had assurance that her love with him was forever when he tattooed her initials YN on his wrist.

These and more revelations contained in the book have since caused a stir on social media as many have lauded Yvonne for finally coming out while others have slammed her for what they deem as a mischievous approach to selling her book.

Sharing her two cents, Counsellor Charlotte Oduro believes Yvonne Nelson has jeopardised her future by voicing out her pain in her book.

REAL ALSO: Yvonne Nelson accused of allegedly sleeping with movie producers to become a star

According to her, Yvonne has acted based on her emotions without giving consideration to her brand.

She noted she should have given a second thought about her brand and future because her own actions could come biting her in the future.

She went on to caution all those slay queens and hookup girls who are coming out to expose influential people they have had intimacy with to be careful before they destroy their own future.

Aside from Charlotte Oduro, other notable personalities including Kwame A-Plus have also shared their two cents on the content of Yvonne’s memoir.

The musician, political critic and social commentator described the actress as a morally unjust woman who has no right whatsoever to shift blame to Sarkodie for compelling her to abort a child.

READ MORE: Kwame A Plus applauds Sarkodie for forcing Yvonne Nelson to abort their baby

    Source:GHPage

    TODAY

    Wednesday, June 21, 2023
    Accra
    moderate rain
    76.6 ° F
    76.6 °
    76.6 °
    90 %
    3.1mph
    99 %
    Wed
    77 °
    Thu
    78 °
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    77 °
    Sun
    77 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways