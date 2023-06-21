Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A young Ghanaian lady who is obviously unhappy about how Yvonne Nelson threw Sarkodie under the bus in her ‘I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON’ memoir has gone haywire on the internet.

According to the lady in a now circulating video, Yvonne Nelson slept her way to becoming the superstar we now know.

In the short clip, the lady alleged that Yvonne Nelson isn’t a hardworking woman as most Ghanaians believe.

READ ALSO: Yvonne Nelson exposed for allegedly committing numerous abortions for several male stars

The lady expressed in the video that Yvonne Nelson slept with a bunch of movie producers and directors in order to get roles.

She boldly mentioned Nigeria’s Frank Rajah as one of the many popular movie directors who chopped Yvonne Nelson for free and gave her movie roles in turn.

Aside from this heavy allegation, the lady further claimed that Yvonne Nelson and Jackie Appiah’s beef is because of Geroge Weah.

READ ALSO: Yvonne Nelson ‘exposed’ for allegedly fighting Jackie Appiah over George Weah

READ ALSO: “I chopped her only twice” – Sarkodie talks about his affair with Yvonne Nelson