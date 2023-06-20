“I chopped her only twice” – Sarkodie talks about his affair with Yvonne Nelson

- Advertisement -

Trending on the internet at the moment is the story of Yvonne Nelson and Tema Based Rapper Sarkodie.

Yvonne Nelson has publicly revealed for the first time that she committed an abortion in 2010 after she got pregnant for award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

The award-winning actress and movie producer made this revelation in her newly launched book titled “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON”.

According to Yvonne Nelson, she was forced to terminate the pregnancy because the rapper insisted that he wasn’t ready to settle down with her because he had another lover.

As of that time, the rapper was based in Tema Community 8 and his success wasn’t guaranteed then because he was still an up-and-coming musician.

READ ALSO: Tall list of all the male stars who have reportedly chopped Yvonne Nelson drops

Ghanaians have started blasting Sarkodie for impregnating Yvonne Nelson in 2010 and refusing to take responsibility for the pregnancy.

The book, titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” was launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Peduase Valley Resort. Many industry players, friends and the media were there to support her.

Yvonne Nelson has been called out for being hypocritical following her revelations in her book “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson”, that she got pregnant for Sarkodie but he refused to accept responsibility thereby forcing her to abort it.

However, a snippet of one of Sarkodie’s songs during his rising days as a musician has surfaced.

In the song, Sarkodie confirmed that he indeed asked Yvonne Nelson to abort the pregnancy, praising her that Yvonne didn’t take a dime from him to terminate the pregnancy.

Sarkodie additionally disclosed that she slept with the movie star only twice hence their relationship wasn’t all that serious.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale reacts as Yvonne Nelson reveals Sarkodie impregnated and forced her to abort it

READ ALSO: Yvonne Nelson ‘exposes’ Sarkodie for impregnating and forcing her to abort it