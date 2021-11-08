Counsellor Lutterodt meets up with Kennedy Agyapong in New York (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Ghana’s most controversial marriage counsellor George Lutterodt has met with maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong in the United States, New York to be precise.

According to what we gathered, the two controversial men were guests at an event organised by a hotel in New York.

Following the ceremony, a slew of people came up to Hon Kennedy Agyapong to snap selfies with him, despite allegations that he was suffering from a stroke in the United States.

Counsellor Lutterodt couldn’t let that opportunity slip by him as he also joined and took a photo with the legislator.

Watch the video below: