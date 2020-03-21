Country music legend, Kenny Rogers dead, aged 81

- Advertisement -

The Country music legend, Kenny Rogers, who dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s and 1980s has died aged 81.

The death of the legend was announced his family on his official twitter handle which reads: “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

The American singer who enjoyed a career spanning across six decades which began in 1957, retired from touring in 2017 at age 79.

He was a three-time Grammy winner and was also a Country Music Hall of Fame member.

After growing up in poverty on a federal housing estate in Houston, Texas, Rogers began recording with a string of bands, including Kenny Rogers and the First Edition, before launching his solo career in 1976.

He was never a favorite of music critics but became one of the most successful pop-country crossover acts of all time and the 10th best-selling male artist in US history in terms of album sales.

He collaborated with other country music legends during his career, including Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.

He had 24 number-one hits and throughout his career, more than 50 million albums sold in the US alone.

May his soul rest in peace. A Legend is gone!