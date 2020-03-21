Home News World Country music legend, Kenny Rogers dead, aged 81
Source:GHPAGE
NewsWorld

Country music legend, Kenny Rogers dead, aged 81

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Country-music-legend,-Kenny-Rogers-dead-aged-81
Country-music-legend,-Kenny-Rogers-dead-aged-81
- Advertisement -

The Country music legend, Kenny Rogers, who dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s and 1980s has died aged 81.

READ ALSO: Legendary boxing superstar Roger Mayweather dead, aged 58

The death of the legend was announced his family on his official twitter handle which reads: “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

The American singer who enjoyed a career spanning across six decades which began in 1957, retired from touring in 2017 at age 79.

He was a three-time Grammy winner and was also a Country Music Hall of Fame member.

After growing up in poverty on a federal housing estate in Houston, Texas, Rogers began recording with a string of bands, including Kenny Rogers and the First Edition, before launching his solo career in 1976.

READ ALSO: North Korea President to shoot persons who test positive for Coronavirus

He was never a favorite of music critics but became one of the most successful pop-country crossover acts of all time and the 10th best-selling male artist in US history in terms of album sales.

He collaborated with other country music legends during his career, including Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.

He had 24 number-one hits and throughout his career, more than 50 million albums sold in the US alone.

May his soul rest in peace. A Legend is gone!

Previous articleKNUST student electrocuted to death in her bathroom
Next articleMarkets in Accra to be closed from Monday for fumigation

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

World

North Korea President to shoot persons who test positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
The president of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, has issued a strong and nerve-racking directive to all citizens regarding the infection of...
Read more
World

Italy: Coronavirus corpse loaded in army trucks to be cremated because cemeteries are full

Mr. Tabernacle -
Italy currently has recoded the highest death rate since the coronavirus outbreak. The country records not less than 100 deaths in a...
Read more
World

Legendary boxing superstar Roger Mayweather dead, aged 58

Mr. Tabernacle -
Roger Mayweather, the former legendary trainer, and uncle of Floyd Mayweather Jr. has died at the age of 58 after a...
Read more
World

Coronavirus:Idris Elba Tests Positive

Toni Kusi -
Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus. He made the announcement today, Monday,16th March 2020.
Read more
World

Woman sheds tears of joy after seeing her kidnapped child for the first time in 55 years

Qwame Benedict -
Anna-Mary Barnett, a mother of one had the shock of her life when she came home from work to meet an empty...
Read more
World

CODVID-19: Thieves dressed like doctors break into houses to steal amid the outbreak in Spain

Mr. Tabernacle -
The coronavirus is still on the spread claiming lives and continuously causing great fear and panic amongst citizens of countries affected.
Read more

TODAY

Sunday, March 22, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
88 %
4.1kmh
40 %
Sun
28 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
27 °

Most Read

Entertainment

I’m trying my possible best to get Rihanna pregnant – Wizkid hints

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid aside his relationship with Tiwa Savage has an eye for American superstar singer,...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui without make-up sends social media buzzing

Qwame Benedict -
Many at times most of our female celebrities tend to use make-ups in covering their real faces and when they show off...
Read more
Entertainment

Tiwa Savage got pregnant for Wizkid – Social media user reveals

Mr. Tabernacle -
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's social media stunts they pull during musical events when billed on the same show give out evident clues...
Read more
Entertainment

Tiwa Savage reveals why she wants to marry Wizkid

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian Singer and songwriter Tiwatope Savage-Balogun popularly known as Tiwa Savage has made some disclosures on why she would love to be...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News