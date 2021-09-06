type here...
GhPageEntertainmentCouple get stuck while having sex in Lake Bosomtwi
Entertainment

Couple get stuck while having sex in Lake Bosomtwi

By Qwame Benedict
Couple get stuck while having sex in Lake Bosomtwi
Lake Bosomtwi
- Advertisement -

Two lovers who couldn’t control their libido when they were are the most famous lake Bosomtwi has got stuck together after the river gods decided to punish them.

From what we gathered, the two were together with a group of friends who decided to go for an excursion on the lake but things took turns as the two lovers decided to try having sex in the river.

After they both enjoyed themselves, the man couldn’t pull out of the lady’s private part.

When they realized how much suffering they were in, they summoned their pals, who came to their aid.

As seen in the video, the man was the one who screamed the loudest. He pleaded for forgiveness and screamed that the agony was awful.

Watch the video below:

Some elders in the community were called upon to offer a libation to the gods of the lake before the two got separated.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, September 6, 2021
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
3.2mph
75 %
Mon
80 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News