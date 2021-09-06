- Advertisement -

Two lovers who couldn’t control their libido when they were are the most famous lake Bosomtwi has got stuck together after the river gods decided to punish them.

From what we gathered, the two were together with a group of friends who decided to go for an excursion on the lake but things took turns as the two lovers decided to try having sex in the river.

After they both enjoyed themselves, the man couldn’t pull out of the lady’s private part.

When they realized how much suffering they were in, they summoned their pals, who came to their aid.

As seen in the video, the man was the one who screamed the loudest. He pleaded for forgiveness and screamed that the agony was awful.

Watch the video below:

Some elders in the community were called upon to offer a libation to the gods of the lake before the two got separated.