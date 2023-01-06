- Advertisement -

A hilarious video which has taken over social media trends captured the moment a wedding guest gifted the couple with an unusual gift.

This man happily gifted the couple a bundle of firewood and the couple received it with gratitude as they beamed with smiles.

The couple received the gift with happiness but some social media users who have come across the amusing video have expressed their disgust at the wedding guest’s firewood gift.

According to some people, firewood represents a bad omen therefore and it means the couple will struggle financially throughout the rest of their lives on Earth.

The people against the gist also revealed that they would reject the gift and sacked the man from the venue because of his ‘evil’ intentions.

Others have also jumped to the man’s defence with the argument that he presented all that he had and as such, he needs to be applauded and appreciated for his kind gesture.

Reacting to the video, @ify_chuta wrote: “for bbq. Everything should not be attributed to poverty. The couple appreciated it because they know it’s the man’s area of business and he offered from his heart.”

@seunodutayo wrote: “it’s not the gift that matters, see the happiness. Nigerians have a long way to go oooo. Everything is money to us.”



@lincoln_city_empire wrote: “I will reject it cause that a bad sign to my marriage.”

