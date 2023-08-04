Lady weeps as she receives tiles instead of an iPhone she bought from the streets

- Advertisement -

A lady has stirred reactions online after she shared the shocking device she got when she attempted to purchase an iPhone.

She had visited Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos state to buy an iPhone but she got duped by traders who sold her a dummy instead.



It was gathered that she went to buy a new phone and after paying the money, she left the place only to later try to switch it on but later realized that the device has refused to work.

She opened the device and found broken pieces of tiles inside what she thought was an iPhone and felt totally devastated.

The lady went back to Computer Village to find the people that sold it to her, but unfortunately, she couldn’t find them.



In a trending video, the lady can be seen and heard complaining and showing the phone to a group of people that stopped to inquire what was wrong.

