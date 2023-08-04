“Jesus asked me, do you want a fruit?” – Girl who visited heaven speaks for the first time (Video)

- Advertisement -

In an enchanting and heartwarming story, a young girl has shared her extraordinary dream where she visited heaven.



Her vivid and captivating story takes us on a journey through a world of beauty, wonder, and love.

In this dream, the little girl described an ethereal place where she encountered delightful images and fantastical creatures joyously frolicking in a harmonious dance.



According to the little girl, she saw an awe-inspiring tree, laden with ripe and luscious fruits, with its branches stretching towards the skies as if reaching out to touch the divine.

Amidst this magical landscape, the girl found herself face to face with someone she instinctively believed to be Jesus.

She described Him as a kind and loving figure, radiating an aura of warmth and compassion.

Their interaction was filled with an unspoken understanding as if words were unnecessary in this sacred realm.

The highlight of this celestial encounter was when Jesus tenderly offered her one of the fruits from the magnificent tree.



Overwhelmed with joy and gratitude, the little girl accepted the offering with a heart full of wonder and excitement.



At that moment, she felt an ineffable sense of love and serenity, as if all the worries and burdens of the world had melted away.

She said “I went to heaven, it was so beautiful. all the animals were just jumping around, playing. I saw tree with fruits and Jesus asked me do you a fruits, and I said yes. It was so beautiful, then I went to Abba. He told me to tell everybody how great it is to be in heaven.’

The little girl was amazed by the heavenly scene and felt a strong urge to share her dream with others when she woke up.

