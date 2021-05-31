- Advertisement -

An Accra High Court has ordered Achimota School to admit Tyrone Marhguy, the dreadlock-wearing Rastafarian boy into the school, GHPage.com can report.

The Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court, directed the school to also admit Oheneba Nkrabea, another Rastafarian student into the school.

The judgement was delivered in court on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Speaking after the judgment, Tyrone Marhguy said the court’s decision was part of “a great story.”

“The first time I walked through the gate of Achimota, the first thing I did was to check the time [I arrived] because I knew one day I would be telling a story with it. I had no idea I would be telling one great story in the courtroom about how I was discriminated [against] and how I am back.”

The saga has been ongoing since March 19, 2021, with the two students being refused admission to the school due to their hairstyle which they attributed to their Rastafarian culture.

The school’s only consideration to allow the duo entry was for them to cut their dreadlocks which they [students] did not budge although the students were placed into the school under the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

No amount of criticisms by Ghanaians, civil society organizations and human right activists against Achimota School compelled it to back down its decision.

It defended its position saying, allowing deadlocked was against the school’s rules and regulations.