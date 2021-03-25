- Advertisement -

The Accra Circuit Court has summoned actress and TV Presenter Nana Ama Mcbrown to appear before it and testify on Friday, March 26, 2021, in a case in which Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog is standing trial.

Her Honour Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah made the order today March 25, 2021.

In court on Thursday, when the matter was called by the prosecutor Chief Inspector Simon Appiorsonu, told the court that Nana Ama Mcbrown came to the Police Headquarters on Wednesday to tell the investigators that she will not be able in court to testify.

Inspector Appiorsonu however wished for a subpoena to be issued on her to compel her to appear in court to testify.

The prosecutor continued that as she is the host of the UTV show that brought the whole matter, her presence and testimony is key in helping the court in determining the legal issues brought before the court.

Lawyer for the Mcbrown Jerry Avernorgbo said the prosecution was misleading the court.

He explained that the potential witness was invited and a statement was demanded from her against her will.

But according to the counsel, Nana Ama McBrown gave her statement as demanded by the police and that, that police statement was not a witness statement.

He said, instead, they demanded the statement and she gave it and wondered why they are now using it as a witness statement.

The court after listening to the parties ordered a witness summons to be issued on Nana Ama Mcbrown to appear before the court tomorrow, Friday, March 26.

An artist manager Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog a few months ago on United Television (UTV) show United showbiz made a statement, “the President will not finish his tenure and that he will run away if he failed to pay customers of Menzgold their deposits.”

He was hauled by the BNI after that statement and was subsequently charged with “offensive conduct, conducive to breaches of the peace,” but when he appeared before the Court in January 2021 but he pleaded not guilty.

Bulldog was granted bail in the sum of GH¢70,000.00 with three sureties, two of whom are to be public servants.

He later admitted to making such comments on the show when the video was played to him but was quick to add that he only said that in a form of a joke.