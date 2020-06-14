COVID-19: Ghana’s Coronavirus cases now 11964 – Nana Addo confirms

- Advertisement -

President Nana Akuffo Addo has today in his 11th address to the nation confirmed the total number of positive COVID-19 cases.

According to him, the coronavirus cases have shot up to 11,964 with 7652 – active cases and 54 deaths representing (0.4%) of the total cases in less than 24 hours after the last update by the Ghana Health Service-GHS.

The president again in his address expose his health minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu is a Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa Central in the Bono Region after he revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the President, Hon. Agyemang Manu contracted the deadly virus in the line of duty and its currently on isolation.

He however added that he is recovering from the virus and he hopes he makes it full recovery very soon.

Meanwhile, schools officially resume tomorrow for the final year University student prepare for their final exams. And the Final year SHS and form 2 Gold track students are to go back to school next week.