type here...
Home News World COVID-19: Pep Guardiola’s mom dies of Coronavirus
Source:GHPAGE
NewsWorld

COVID-19: Pep Guardiola’s mom dies of Coronavirus

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Pep-Guardiola-mom-dies-of-Coronavirus
Pep-Guardiola-mom-dies-of-Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

Pep Guardiola’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrió, has died after contracting coronavirus. Aged 82. Her death was confirmed by Manchester City club.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Former Congo President dies of coronavirus

On Monday Manchester City tweeted: “The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrió, in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old.

Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

READ ALSO: Princess Maria Teresa of Spain dies of Coronavirus

PEP AND LATE MOTHER

May her soul rest in peace.

Previous articleLuxurious lifestyle of alleged Sakawa kingpin Stingo, Shatta Berry’s father

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

World

Coronavirus: Confirmed global cases reaches 1 million with 50,000 deaths

Mr. Tabernacle -
More than a million cases of coronavirus have been registered globally, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. As scary...
Read more
World

Police arrest group of friends who flouted lockdown orders to have a debauchery

Mr. Tabernacle -
As a consequence of the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak across several countries in the world, there have been lots of happening...
Read more
World

COVID-19: Former Congo President dies of coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Jacques Joaquim Yhombi-Opango, the former president of the Republic of the Congo, has died after contracting coronavirus, his family said. Yhombi-Opango...
Read more
World

COVID-19: Prince Charles recovers after 7 days in self-isolation

RASHAD -
After one week of self-isolation, the 71-year-old Prince Charles of Britain is in good health and has been moved from self-isolation.
Read more
World

Princess Maria Teresa of Spain dies of Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
The cousin of Spain’s King Felipe IV, Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma, the Spanish Princess has coronavirus complications.
Read more
News

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive.

Mr. Tabernacle -
In the latest breaking news UK Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson (Boris Johnson)has tested positive for coronavirus, the government...
Read more

TODAY

Monday, April 6, 2020
Accra
few clouds
32 ° C
32 °
32 °
62 %
8.7kmh
20 %
Mon
30 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

He is legally mine – Fella Makafui tells Sister Deborah after wishing Medikal a happy birthday

Qwame Benedict -
Yesterday, rapper AMG Medikal celebrated his birthday and as such many of his celebrity friends took to social media to show him...
Read more
Entertainment

Princess Shyngle loses pregnancy as husband is in jail

Mr. Tabernacle -
Tapoli-shaped Ghana-based the Gambia award-winning actress Princess Christian Shyngle days ago opened up about her pregnancy and how she is finding it...
Read more
News

Coronavirus patient who escaped quarantine in Tamale found in Accra

RASHAD -
The Deputy Minister of Health, Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban, has made a shocking revelation on the whereabout of the Guinea national who...
Read more
Entertainment

Photo of Don Jazzy on self-isolation chilling with Rihanna in his bedroom goes viral

Qwame Benedict -
Nigerian record label boss and artiste Don Jazzy who is currently under self-imposed isolation due to the deadly coronavirus has set social...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News