COVID-19: Pep Guardiola’s mom dies of Coronavirus

Pep Guardiola’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrió, has died after contracting coronavirus. Aged 82. Her death was confirmed by Manchester City club.

On Monday Manchester City tweeted: “The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrió, in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old.

Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

May her soul rest in peace.