Crabs crawl out woman’s bag at the Kotoka Airport in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
The crabs meant for a woman’s seafood made their way out of her luggage unto the baggage carousel and the floors of the Kotoka International Airport in a bizarre showing.

In a video seen online, these live crabs hopped out of the luggage onto the conveyer belt and attracted laughter from the travellers around.

It is interesting that the traveller would want to travel with that many crabs and live crabs for that matter.

These big crabs got everyone laughing and taking shelter as they took over at the departure end of the airport.

However, the video did not show which traveller the bag belonged to. Whoever owned the bag would certainly be shamefaced.

The video has attracted numerous funny comments on social media. Curated below are some of the comments:

Knowing that we are in December and the festivities would soon begin, the unnamed traveller’s plan for a crab-filled Christmas may have just been called off.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Airport Company announced that arriving passengers at the Kotoka International Airport are liable to a fine of $3500 if they arrive without a PCR test.

Effective November 16, 2020, all arriving passengers were obligated to show a PCR test upon arrival or pay the fine.

