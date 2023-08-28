Crying wife ‘exposes’ Happy FM presenter for snatching her soldier husband and making him marry her

A tale of heartbreak and alleged betrayal has taken over social media trends as a devastated wife ahs accuses media personality Mercy Bee, known for her roles on Happy FM and ETV, of being the catalyst behind the breakdown of her marriage.



. The aggrieved wife has come forward with a heart-wrenching account of her relationship, claiming that her once-happy marriage was shattered by the intrusion of Mercy Bee.



The woman, now an ex-wife, revealed that she was once in a loving and fulfilling marriage with her soldier husband.



However, her world took a tragic turn when Mercy Bee seemingly entered the picture.

The once-devoted husband reportedly underwent a stark transformation, becoming abusive and treating his wife with cruelty.

According to her, her husband’s behaviour shifted drastically after Mercy Bee’s appearance in his life.

The sudden change resulted in a series of emotional and physical abuses, leaving her shattered and struggling to comprehend the drastic shift in their relationship dynamics.

Adding to her heartache, the wife disclosed that her husband moved out of their shared home, choosing instead to relocate to a new area where he began cohabiting with Mercy Bee.



Apparently, Mercy Bee and her husband rented an apartment together, further deepening the alleged involvement between her husband and the media personality.

The most poignant blow came when the husband initiated divorce proceedings, leaving her wife blindsided and devastated.



Just a year away from celebrating their one-year marriage anniversary, the marriage crumbled, seemingly due to the emergence of Mercy Bee in her husband’s life.

Read the heartwrenching story from the screenshots below…

