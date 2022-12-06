Cyril of YOLO fame baby mama – Eyram has finally reacted to the wild allegation of duping Tiktok star Asantewaa of a gargantuan sum of money which is over Ghc 300,000.

Recall that about three weeks ago, it was reported in the media that Eyram and her cousin’s husband who is a contractor have bolted with Asantewaa’s money.

It was alleged that Eyram connived with the contractor to dupe Asantewaa and the Tiktok star has involved the police in the whole issue.

After a long silence, Eyram has dropped a press statement to redeem herself from the shame that followed after the news went rife that she was a scammer disgusted as a social media influencer.

As claimed by Eyram, although she agreed to introduce Asantewaa to a Contractor, she wasn’t directly involved in the contract between Asantewaa and the Contractor.

In a part of the press statement, she additionally emphasized that the contract sum was GH¢223,845 and not GH¢300,000 and was paid by the Asantewaa in weekly installments through MTN Mobile Money.

She also categorically stated that the contractor hasn’t spent Asantewaa’s money and they are in constant communication as to where her project has progressed so far.

Watch the video below to know more…

