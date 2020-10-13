type here...
GhPage Entertainment D-Black ally Wendy Shay to sue the FDA and Gaming Commission ...
Entertainment

D-Black ally Wendy Shay to sue the FDA and Gaming Commission following the ban on celebs

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
D-Black(L) Wendy Shay(R)
D-Black(L) Wendy Shay(R)
- Advertisement -

The Ghana Gaming Commission has come out with a directive ordering betting companies to stop using celebrities as ambassadors or use them for advertisements.

Per the new standard, it is prohibited for people with huge social media following to be engaged with the aim of encouraging people to bet.

NB; There is a restriction on how betting advertisements are to be broadcasted.

Rufftown Records signee Wendy Shay has reacted. She took to social media to vent her anger on the Commission and the FDA.

According to her this new directive is unfair because serving as brand ambassadors is also a means by which they also make money.

In her reaction she threatened to sue the Food and Drugs Authority and the Gaming Commission and asking her colleagues to join her to make history.

On Twitter she wrote;  ‘GH Celebs can we put our differences aside and fight the system ?? I guess we don’t know how powerful we are … Well I’m taking the FDA and Gaming commission to the Human Rights Court Celebs are also Ghanaians and deserve better !! Ghana wake Up !!”

See screenshoot;

Shay Geng
Shay Geng

Good for Wendy Shay as DBlack has pledged his support to Shay’s journey to take the FDA and Gaming Commission to Human Rights Court.

D-Black who was once a brand ambassador for CIROC in Ghana replied to Wendy’s tweet, declaring his solid support in her fight on behalf of celebrities.

Check out his post below;

Black
Black

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
88 %
2.5mph
20 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News