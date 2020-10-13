D-Black ally Wendy Shay to sue the FDA and Gaming Commission following the ban on celebs

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Gaming Commission has come out with a directive ordering betting companies to stop using celebrities as ambassadors or use them for advertisements.

Per the new standard, it is prohibited for people with huge social media following to be engaged with the aim of encouraging people to bet.

NB; There is a restriction on how betting advertisements are to be broadcasted.

Rufftown Records signee Wendy Shay has reacted. She took to social media to vent her anger on the Commission and the FDA.

According to her this new directive is unfair because serving as brand ambassadors is also a means by which they also make money.

In her reaction she threatened to sue the Food and Drugs Authority and the Gaming Commission and asking her colleagues to join her to make history.

On Twitter she wrote; ‘GH Celebs can we put our differences aside and fight the system ?? I guess we don’t know how powerful we are … Well I’m taking the FDA and Gaming commission to the Human Rights Court Celebs are also Ghanaians and deserve better !! Ghana wake Up !!”

See screenshoot;

Shay Geng

Good for Wendy Shay as DBlack has pledged his support to Shay’s journey to take the FDA and Gaming Commission to Human Rights Court.

D-Black who was once a brand ambassador for CIROC in Ghana replied to Wendy’s tweet, declaring his solid support in her fight on behalf of celebrities.

Check out his post below;