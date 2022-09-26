type here...
Daddy Lumba appreciates Stormzy’s performance at the Global Citizen Festival

By Lizbeth Brown
Daddy Lumba and Stormzy
Veteran Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly known as Daddy Lumba has sent his appreciation to Stormzy for paying homage to him at the Global Citizen Festival held over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the ‘Ye Ne Wo Sere Kwa’ hitmaker expressed how grateful he is to the UK-based Ghanaian rapper.

According to Daddy Lumba, he is appreciative of Stormzy’s public display of love and he is humbled.

ALSO READ: Daddy Lumba and his son tour his newly opened FM station

“I was immensely touched by Stormzy’s homage to me last night at the Global Citizen Festival. I would like to take this opportunity to share my gratitude and appreciation for the public display of love. To say that the gesture was heartwarming and humbling is an understatement. Thank you very much!”

See post below;

Daddy Lumba post

This comes after the Ghanaian rapper originally known as Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. wore a shirt with Daddy Lumba’s image during his performance at the Global Citizens Festival.

Stormzy paid tribute to the veteran musician at the event which was held at the Black Stars square over the weekend.

    Source:Ghpage

