Legendary Ghanaian singer born Charles Kwadwo Fosu but well known as Daddy Lumba has joined the many celebrities who have thrown a huge investment into the media business.

Just a month ago, the celebrated singer officially opened his privately owned FM station

The station, named after the initials of his name DL operates on the frequency, 106.9.

In a couple of Facebooks shared earlier last month, Daddy Lumba shared a sneak peek of what his yellow and white-themed newly opened studios look like with the caption “TUNE INTO DLFM 106.9… NEW TEST TRANSMISSION”.

Apparently, DLFM is now in full operation and the ‘Dangerous’ hitmaker and his son, Junior have officially toured the FM station.

A new video that has been spotted on his YouTube page shows how Daddy Lumba and his son were welcomed into the studios of the FM station by the manager.

He was introduced to some of the employees who were very delighted to meet him for obviously the first time.

Daddy Lumba was rocking all-white apparel to signal his victory and the new feet he has copped.

Watch the video below to know more…

Check out some of the reactions from Ghanaians ;

Stella Adokoh – We appreciate you for giving us your fans a radio station.we won’t stop listening

NATURE ONE GH – The legend daddy Lumba God bless you

Lordia Owusu – God bless you Daddy we are proud of you

Rebecca Mante – Daddy Lumba God bless you