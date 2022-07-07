type here...
Entertainment

Daddy Lumba took “Wo Ho Kyere” album from me – Ofori Amponsah alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
Ofori Amponsah who was once a disciple of Daddy Lumba has accused his music godfather of taking credit for his sweat and intelligence.

Speaking on TV XYZ in an interview, Ofori Amponsah asserted that he was the sole owner of the ever-green “Wo Ho Kyere” album but Daddy Lumba took the entire credit and made it appear like he was the owner after 6 years of hard work before the album was finally released.

Meanwhile, it was earlier agreed upon that Daddy Lumba would rather be the guest artiste and not him because he wrote almost the entire songs on the album

According to him, the whole artwork of the album and other things were done in Germany but after he came back to Ghana, he realised the whole concept was changed in favour of Daddy Lumba.

When asked by the host Agyeman about who changed it, Ofori replied

“I don’t actually know but that was one of my episodes in my life I can say that, it was a painful episode because it wasn’t supposed to be Daddy Lumba featuring Ofori Amponsah, it was supposed to be Ofori Amponsah Ft Daddy Lumba”.

Ofori Amponsah categorically stated in the latter part of the interview that his revelation is not disrespectful to his mentor and father figure Daddy Lumba but just to make the truth known.

The classic “Wo Ho Kyere” album was released in 1999 and his iconic song like (Kum me preko, Wo Nkoaa, Jane, Odo Mmra Fie, Auntie Ataa)

