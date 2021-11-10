“Dampare nie o !”-Joyce Boakye disgraces herself in front of IGP after meeting with celebs

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye has attracted all the attention to herself after she met IGP Dampare in person for the first time.

The actress was one of the guests who responded to the call from the IGP to meet at the Police Headquarters earlier today.

The IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, called for a meeting with the creative arts industry to engage them on how they can collaborate to work together.

An enraptured Boakye couldn’t hide her emotions after the meeting when she got close to the IGP who was in talks with Mercy Asiedu.

In a video available to Ghpage, Joyce who was taking a selfie video of herself with Dampare at the back engaged to another celeb is heard shouting on top voice.

“Today de3 I see Dada Dampare O! Dampare nieeeee” Joyce screamed as she took the video.

