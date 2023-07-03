More trouble for Davido as another lady from Kenya claims to have a child for him (video)

- Advertisement -

The ongoing drama between popular Nigerian singer who performs under Davido and his alleged baby mamas appears to have reached its peak as another woman levels fresh allegations against him.

This comes after a US-based businesswoman, Anita Brown, revealed that she is allegedly pregnant with the singer followed by a French lady, Ivanna Bay, who also claimed to be carrying the singer’s child.



As if that wasn’t enough, a Nigerian woman has also alleged that the musician once impregnated her and offered her N10 million to have the pregnancy terminated.

It’s worth noting that all of the ladies had purported receipts to back up their claims.

Well, in a new development, a Kenyan lady, identified simply as Lillyxspade, has also taken to social media to reveal that she also has a 3-year-old child for the singer, who already has four recognized children from different women.



According to her, someone recently told her that she’s not recognized as Davido’s baby mama because she hasn’t undergone surgery to shape her body.

She however explained that she decided to keep a low profile because she values her privacy and that of her daughter.

