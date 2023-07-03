Third lady who has accused Davido of impregnating her leaks their bedroom video

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A young Nigerian lady simply known as Chisom on social media has accused Davido of impregnating and forcing her to abort the baby.

In a short video that has taken over social media trends, Chisom alleged that she was forced to keep quiet because she assumed that even if took to social media to share what had happened between her and Davido, she would have been tagged as a clout chase.

But after Anita Brown and the French lady boldly came out to expose the music star last week, she has also mustered the courage to do the same thing.

In the video, Chisom provided a series of shreds of evidence to prove that she actually slept with the ‘IF’ hitmaker.

She additionally shared a video of Davido comfortably sleeping in the hotel room after their marathons of sex.

Watch the video below to know more…

