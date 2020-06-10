- Advertisement -

Daniel Duncan Williams, son of the Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, has been the talk of social media after flooding his Instagram page with nude videos of himself in the company of some girls on June 9, 2020.

These videos got Instagrammers trooping to his page to catch a glimpse of the scandal. Daniel then went on Instagram Live naked and smoking a blunt while passing some offensive comments about his dad.

This is not the first time Daniel has ranted and leveled wild accusations against his father as he has in the past claimed his father called his mum, who has now divorced the revered man of God, a witch.

According to him, the Archbishop brainwashed them as kids into believing their own mother was a witch and then acted like he and his ex-wife were cool in the sight of the media.

Apparently, Daniel who is now chasing a career in music and goes by the name Dee Wills is on a mission to expose who his dad really is to the public.

In another viral Instagram Live video, Dee Wills has opened up to Sista Afia, who is also Archbishop Duncan Williams’ niece, about the reason behind him going berserk on social media.

The Archbishop’s son explained that his dad had prevented him from pursuing a career in music just because he perceived his music as secular.

Daniel went on to reveal to Sista Afia that his dad considered his dream of doing music professionally servitude to the devil once he was not singing about Jesus.

Dee Wills regarded his father’s claim complete nonsense and bluntly mentioned that his purpose on earth was not to run a church like his dad but to put his heart and emotions into music as all real artists do.

Daniel Duncan Williams exposed his father’s controlling attitude and said that his dad would not allow him to go out without bodyguards even at the age of 21. He stated that living with his dad was more like slavery with him always keeping tabs on him hence his decision to move out of his house.

Meanwhile, Daniel who now lives in the US has reportedly been arrested by US Police officials and is set to be taken to the psychiatric hospital for mental health evaluation after what seems to have been a mental breakdown.

However, the Archbishop has come out to say that his son suffers from bipolar disorder but he still loves him. It is assumed that Daniel has been off his meds and this led to a crisis evident by his scandalous behaviour on social media.