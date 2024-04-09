Dare me and I will drop your nude videos- Henry Fitz says as he drags Nana Aba Anamoah

- Advertisement -

Rich Henry Fitz has threatened to make life a living hell for media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah should she continue to poke her nose into his issues with Serwaa Amihere.

Henry Fitz claims Nana Aba Anamoah has a skeleton in her cupboard, hence, plans are far advanced towards bringing to the limelight what the media personality does behind the scenes.

In a Snapchat post, Henry Fitz said information reaching him was that Nana Aba Anamoah is trying to be skeptical about his issues with Serwaa Amihere.

Henry Fitz noted in the post that Nana Aba Anamoah sent a video of her licking her boobs to him which he still has.

According to him, if he had plans to blackmail the two best friends, he would have equally gone ahead to drop the videos of Nana Aba Anamoah as well.

He has therefore threatened to go hard on Nana Aba Anamoah should she continue to say stupid things about him.