Date for Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola’s wedding reportedly set

- Advertisement -

A date has been set, according to reports, for the wedding between singer Mr Eazi and billionaire daughter Temi Otedola.

A few weeks ago, Mr Eazi proposed marriage to Temi in a special video that took over social media.

Subsequently, Mr Eazi was seen in the company of the Otedolas. Photos came out where the singer was having a good time with Temi Otedola’s mother and father.

That was a testament to the fact that the family have agreed for Mr Eazi to marry Temi Otedola…a wedding that is expected to be full of pomp and pageantry.

In a recent development, a Twitter user reported that the couple is planning to marry on August 13th.

The veteran vocalist King Sunny Ade, as well as Ebenezer Obey, were also confirmed to play at the event, according to the post.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have been dating for years now. Read more on them HERE…