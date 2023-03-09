- Advertisement -

As a famed and successful musician, it’s not surprising that most women want to have a feel of his sweet ‘langa langa’.

Almost all the women in the world are attracted to successful men hence Kuami Eugene’s case isn’t an exception.

As revealed by the LYNX Entertainment signee, it will be quite difficult for just a single lady to have him for herself alone because almost all the women in the country want him for themselves.

According to Kuami Eugene, even if one lady is able to win her heart with her charm in the future, that woman should have tough skin because she’ll be fighting with other ladies over him.

In an interview with Sika Osei, the ‘Angela’ hitmaker clarified that he isn’t dating at the moment because it will very difficult for him just to concentrate on a single woman with all his money and fame.

He said;

“I am not dating… Right now, I know dating me will be very difficult. You should have tough skin to date me.”

Currently, women, girls, everyone including men want to have one person to themselves…If you wanna have me to yourself, it’s gonna take some sacrifices because people won’t just allow you to. They won’t allow you to have Kuami all for yourself. You’ll get a lot of hatred… people are gonna hurt you, they will come at you,” he averred.

“Everybody wants a piece of me. It is what it is…I am attracted to smart and neat people,” Kuami Eugene added.

